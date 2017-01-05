(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Charity PSA

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Juan Femath 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds that provide support to our Air Force family in need (active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 15:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 521962
    VIRIN: 170501-F-HK977-963
    Filename: DOD_104315260
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Charity PSA, by Juan Femath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Charity
    Air Force
    USAF
    AFAF
    AFAS

