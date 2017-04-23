Marines conduct Quick Reaction Force and room clearing drills to train for an upcoming deployment at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, April 23, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with Cpl. Billy Roberts, Cpl. Kevin Wilson and Pfc. Justin Slatton.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521958
|VIRIN:
|170423-M-HH114-114
|Filename:
|DOD_104315256
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/2 conducts QRF and room clearing drills, by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
