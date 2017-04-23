(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2/2 conducts QRF and room clearing drills

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines conduct Quick Reaction Force and room clearing drills to train for an upcoming deployment at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, April 23, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with Cpl. Billy Roberts, Cpl. Kevin Wilson and Pfc. Justin Slatton.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521958
    VIRIN: 170423-M-HH114-114
    Filename: DOD_104315256
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/2 conducts QRF and room clearing drills, by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    Quick Reaction Force
    Virginia
    room clearing
    2nd Marine Regiment
    2nd Marine Division
    Fort A.P. Hill

