President Trump Greets 193rd Unit Members

President Donald Trump walks over to unit and family members of the 193rd Special Operations Wing. He shook hands and talked with several of those gathered to see Air Force One's arrival at the Harrisburg International Airport, Middletown, Pennsylvania.