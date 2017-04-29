(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President Trump Greets 193rd Unit Members

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    President Donald Trump walks over to unit and family members of the 193rd Special Operations Wing. He shook hands and talked with several of those gathered to see Air Force One's arrival at the Harrisburg International Airport, Middletown, Pennsylvania.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521956
    VIRIN: 170429-F-IM339-753
    Filename: DOD_104315248
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Greets 193rd Unit Members, by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    President of the United States
    POTUS
    ANG
    Air Force One
    arrival
    Middletown
    193rd
    SPecial Operations Wing
    AF1
    SOW
    PaANG
    MDT
    Harrisburg International Airport

