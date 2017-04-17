Seymour Johnson Air Force Base hosted National Police Week April 17-21 and had an 8-mile ruck march, community day, shoot competition, before a remembrance ceremony to close out the week.
This work, Seymour Johnson AFB: Police Week 2017, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
