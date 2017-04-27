U.S. Marine Corps recruits conduct table two marksmanship course at Marine Corps recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 27, 2017. Table two consists of quick firing drills and speed reloads with the M16A4 service rifles. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521947
|VIRIN:
|170427-M-XV681-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104315176
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Table Two Range, by LCpl Jordan Canney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
