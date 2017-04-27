(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordan Canney 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits conduct table two marksmanship course at Marine Corps recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 27, 2017. Table two consists of quick firing drills and speed reloads with the M16A4 service rifles. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Jordan P. Canney/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521947
    VIRIN: 170427-M-XV681-001
    Filename: DOD_104315176
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Table Two Range, by LCpl Jordan Canney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

