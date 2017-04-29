(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President Trump Arrival at 193RD SOW

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Air Force One lands, taxis, and parks on flight line of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, at the Harrisburg International Airport, Middletown, Pennsylvania. Also, footage of president Donald Trump waving to crowd before heading downstairs.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521942
    VIRIN: 170429-F-IM339-477
    Filename: DOD_104315096
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Arrival at 193RD SOW, by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    President of the United States
    POTUS
    ANG
    Air Force One
    arrival
    Middletown
    193rd
    SPecial Operations Wing
    AF1
    SOW
    PaANG
    MDT
    Harrisburg International Airport

