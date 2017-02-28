Located at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, the Air Force Research Laboratory's Materials and Manufacturing Directorate develops materials, processes, and advanced manufacturing technologies for aircraft, spacecraft, missiles, rockets, and ground-based systems and their structural, electronic and optical components. Broll features video of employees working in various labs.
This work, AFRL/RX Broll Part 1, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
