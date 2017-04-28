'Carolyn the Conqueror' Shaffer earns wings for resiliency at Joint Base Andrews

Twelve-year-old 'Carolyn the Conqueror' Shaffer is honored at Joint Base Andrews as the 20th 'Pilot for a Day.' Shaffer was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia last year, conquered the disease and now serves as an inspiration to children in D.C.-metro with serious medical conditions. In addition to personal messages from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Thunderbird pilot Maj. Alex "Tuna" Turner, Shaffer was also awarded a 'Pilot for a Day' commendation medal by #CapitalGuardian pilot Lt. Col. Rob Balzano for courage and resiliency. Moreover, Carolyn donned a personalized flight suit, toured multiple aircraft (UH-1N Huey helicopter, KC-135, F-16, and MD State Police helicopter), JBA’s Air Traffic Control tower, had lunch aboard a C-40 (737 Boeing Business Jet) and interacted with the men and women who ensure and support aerial power and dominance at ‘America’s Airfield’ (active duty, reservists and the D.C. Air National Guard). For more information on the #pilotforaday program, please check out The Check-6 Foundation, Inc.
