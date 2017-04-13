(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARAP SOCEUR JCET BRoll

    KARLSBORG, SWEDEN

    04.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Henry Gundacker 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Us Special Operation conduct airborne operations from an MC-130J Commando II.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521927
    VIRIN: 170413-A-FN691-478
    Filename: DOD_104314907
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: KARLSBORG, SE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARAP SOCEUR JCET BRoll, by SSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #SOF #SOCEUR #strongeurope

