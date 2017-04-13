Us Special Operation conduct airborne operations from an MC-130J Commando II.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 13:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|521923
|VIRIN:
|170413-A-FN691-422
|Filename:
|DOD_104314888
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|KARLSBORG, SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MARAP SOCEUR JCET Product, by SSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT