Marines conducted a certification exercise to ensuring readiness for their upcoming deployment with 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The Marines are with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Holly Pernell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 11:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521919
|VIRIN:
|170501-M-XX123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104314797
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Upholding Amphibious Roots: 2nd AAB Conducts Certification Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
