Dr. Love illustrates how slips, trips and falls are a leading cause of Air Force accidents while playing the game "Which is Better?" The Air Force will start their Fall Prevention Focus on May 8.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 11:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|521918
|VIRIN:
|170501-F-MJ378-379
|Filename:
|DOD_104314751
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Which is Better, by Keith Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT