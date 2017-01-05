(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Which is Better

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Keith Wright 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Dr. Love illustrates how slips, trips and falls are a leading cause of Air Force accidents while playing the game "Which is Better?" The Air Force will start their Fall Prevention Focus on May 8.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 11:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 521918
    VIRIN: 170501-F-MJ378-379
    Filename: DOD_104314751
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Which is Better, by Keith Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    safety
    falls
    AFSEC
    Fall Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT