Marines conducted exercises as part of an annual sapper squad competition to test the unit’s mission readiness. The Marines are with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)
|04.26.2017
|05.01.2017 11:27
|Package
|521916
|170426-M-AM926-001
|DOD_104314701
|00:01:18
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, 2nd CEB Conducts Sapper Squad Competition, by PFC Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
