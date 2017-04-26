(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd CEB Conducts Sapper Squad Competition

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Video by Pfc. Taylor Cooper 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines conducted exercises as part of an annual sapper squad competition to test the unit’s mission readiness. The Marines are with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 11:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521916
    VIRIN: 170426-M-AM926-001
    Filename: DOD_104314701
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd CEB Conducts Sapper Squad Competition, by PFC Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sapper
    2nd CEB
    IIMEF
    Competition
    2nd Marine Division

    • LEAVE A COMMENT