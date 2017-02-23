The Kraken is a mystical creature from the deep whose tentacles twist and toss its victims until they don't know which way is up. Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is using its own Kraken not to destroy but to save lives. See how this monster from the depths is working to protect American aviators.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 10:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521910
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-JV466-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104314536
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Releasing the Kraken, by Matthew Clouse and John Harrington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT