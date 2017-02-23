(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Releasing the Kraken

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Matthew Clouse and John Harrington

    88th Air Base Wing

    The Kraken is a mystical creature from the deep whose tentacles twist and toss its victims until they don't know which way is up. Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is using its own Kraken not to destroy but to save lives. See how this monster from the depths is working to protect American aviators.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521910
    VIRIN: 170223-F-JV466-0001
    Filename: DOD_104314536
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Releasing the Kraken, by Matthew Clouse and John Harrington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson
    Navy
    Aviation
    Aerospace Medicine
    Naval Medical Research Unit
    Disorientation
    Kraken

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT