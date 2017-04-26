Airmen from the 340th EARS preform aierial refueling to A-10 Warthogs and F-15s Strike Eagles over an undiscosed location on 27 April 2017. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt.John Raven)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 08:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521900
|VIRIN:
|170427-F-AY943-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104314373
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Inherent Resove, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT