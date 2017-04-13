(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Support for African Lion 17

    MOROCCO

    04.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma Mayen 

    Defense Media Activity

    The U.S. Air Force's involvement in African Lion 17 exercise offers several joint training opportunities so U.S. military branches and Moroccan forces can see what Airpower brings to the joint fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 04:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521894
    VIRIN: 170413-F-NA915-327
    Filename: DOD_104314043
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Support for African Lion 17, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    DOD
    AFRICOM
    Morocco
    Rota
    USAF
    African Lion
    123rd AW
    USMCFEA
    AL17
    Kentucky ANG

