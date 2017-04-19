(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refuel Training with Moroccan Pilots

    MOROCCO

    04.19.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Emma Mayen 

    Defense Media Activity

    the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, deployed a tanker and it's crew to Naval Air Station Rota to provide air refueling support for African Lion 17. See how our U.S. Airmen train with their Moroccan counterparts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 04:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521893
    VIRIN: 170419-F-NA915-200
    Filename: DOD_104314036
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refuel Training with Moroccan Pilots, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    DOD
    Morocco
    RAF Mildenhall
    Rota
    USAF
    100th ARW
    African Lion 17
    AL17

