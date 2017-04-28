Moto Monday: Weapons Company

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/521875" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ROBERTSON BARRACKS, Darwin -- U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) 17.2, zero their rifle combat optics to ensure accuracy in training. This is the most robust MRF-D to date, with more than 1,250 Marines and 13 aircraft, including the first deployment for the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea)