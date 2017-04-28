ROBERTSON BARRACKS, Darwin -- U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) 17.2, zero their rifle combat optics to ensure accuracy in training. This is the most robust MRF-D to date, with more than 1,250 Marines and 13 aircraft, including the first deployment for the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 04:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521875
|VIRIN:
|170428-M-EN121-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104313949
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moto Monday: Weapons Company, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT