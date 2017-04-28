(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Rotational Force Darwin

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, Darwin -- U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) 17.2, zero their rifle combat optics to ensure accuracy in training. This is the most robust MRF-D to date, with more than 1,250 Marines and 13 aircraft, including the first deployment for the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 04:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521875
    VIRIN: 170428-M-EN121-001
    Filename: DOD_104313949
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moto Monday: Weapons Company, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    M16
    Ca.
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    service member
    Expeditionary
    M4
    Tactical
    Australia
    Australian Defense Force
    Blue Diamond
    U.S. Marine Corps
    4th Marine Regiment
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms
    1st Marine Division
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Infantry
    Partnership
    Deployment
    Grunts
    Marine Forces Pacific
    Darwin
    MarForPac
    ANZAC Day
    ADF
    Northern Territory
    Australian and New Zealand Army Corps
    Crisis Response Force
    Theater Security
    MRF-D
    Indo-Pacific
    California Marines
    Marine Rotational Force Darwin 17.2
    Royal Australian Air Force Darwin
    USMC Photography
    USMC Photos
    ANZAC Day 2017

