ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, Darwin – Four MV-22 Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Marine Rotational Force Darwin 17.2, land in Australia, April 28, 2017. This was the first trans-Pacific flight for the Osprey in history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 02:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521863
|VIRIN:
|170428-M-ST621-924
|Filename:
|DOD_104313889
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|DARWIN, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MV-22B complete trans-Pacific Flight, by Sgt Emmanuel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
