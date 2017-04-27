(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NRS Honors ANZAC Day

    SINGAPORE

    04.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Service Members from Australia, New Zealand and the United States joined community leaders and local residents at the Kranji War Memorial April 25th to commemorate Anzac day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 01:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521858
    VIRIN: 170427-N-OU129-001
    Filename: DOD_104313866
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRS Honors ANZAC Day, by PO2 Joshua Fulton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    NRS
    Navy Region Singapore
    CLWP
    Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific

