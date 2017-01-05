Air Force and Army personnel train to jump in difficult conditions. Airman First Class Jay Brackins joins them as they display their parachuting abilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 00:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521851
|VIRIN:
|170427-F-SQ752-039
|Filename:
|DOD_104313853
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jump! (No Slate), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT