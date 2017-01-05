(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jump! (No Slate)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jerome Brackins Jr 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force and Army personnel train to jump in difficult conditions. Airman First Class Jay Brackins joins them as they display their parachuting abilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 00:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521851
    VIRIN: 170427-F-SQ752-039
    Filename: DOD_104313853
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jump! (No Slate), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Culture
    Leadership
    Jump
    Respect
    Trust
    Forces
    Resilience
    People
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Training
    Teamwork
    Proficiency
    Armed

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT