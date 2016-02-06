Navy Region Singapore reflects on the importance of the Battle of Midway, and the lasting impact that came from the Navy's greatest victory.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 01:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521843
|VIRIN:
|160602-N-OU129-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104313824
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Region Singapore Commemorates the Battle of Midway, by PO2 Joshua Fulton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT