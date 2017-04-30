(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beyond the Horizon Signal section

    PRICE BARRACKS, BELIZE

    04.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shana Hutchins 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 50th Signal Company, Fort Bragg, NC. support the Beyond the Horizon 2017 mission in Belize.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 04.30.2017 22:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 521827
    VIRIN: 170430-Z-KE997-007
    Filename: DOD_104313793
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: PRICE BARRACKS, BZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Horizon Signal section, by SFC Shana Hutchins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Signal
    ArmySouth
    AR South
    BTH17
    50th Signal Company

