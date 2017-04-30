(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs woman, 39, from cruise ship Carnival Elation

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk hoists a 39-year-old woman Sunday, April 30, 2017, from the cruise ship Carnival Elation approximately 40 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Clearwater.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 04.30.2017 21:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman, 39, from cruise ship Carnival Elation, by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

