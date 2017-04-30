A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk hoists a 39-year-old woman Sunday, April 30, 2017, from the cruise ship Carnival Elation approximately 40 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Clearwater.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 21:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521824
|VIRIN:
|170430-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104313784
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|33
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman, 39, from cruise ship Carnival Elation, by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
