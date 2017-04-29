Army Specialist Kyle Grimshaw sends Mothers Day greetings from Belize. Grimshaw is serving with Beyond the Horizon 2017.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 13:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|521798
|VIRIN:
|170430-Z-KE997-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104313386
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|BZ
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spc. Kyle Grimshaw Mothers Day Greetings, by SFC Shana Hutchins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
