Army Staff Sergeant Ramon Cano sends Mothers Day greetings from Belize. Cano is serving with Beyond the Horizon 2017
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 13:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|521771
|VIRIN:
|170430-Z-CA120-005
|Filename:
|DOD_104313353
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|BZ
|Hometown:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Ramon Cano Mothers Day Greeting, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT