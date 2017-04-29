Army Specialist Cameron Braxton sends Mothers Day greetings from Belize. Braxton is serving with Beyond the Horizon 2017
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 13:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|521770
|VIRIN:
|170430-Z-CA120-009
|Filename:
|DOD_104313352
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|BZ
|Hometown:
|MEXICO BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pfc. Cameron Braxton Mothers Day Greeting, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
