Military and civilian personnel observe the opening ceremony of the 2017 MCAS Beaufort Air Show aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., April 29, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Christian E. Moreno/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2017 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521764
|VIRIN:
|170429-M-SO447-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104313310
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Beaufort 2017 Airshow, by GySgt James McCrohan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
