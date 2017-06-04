(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Think B4U Post

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.06.2017

    Courtesy Video

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170406-N-OE749-001
    U.S. FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (April 6, 2017) Public Service Announcement of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) for the Think Before You Post Campaign (#ThinkB4UPost). The campaign is used to highlight the importance of appropriate online and social media behavior and eradicating bullying, exploitation, and degradation of fellow service members. Bataan is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Barry Riley and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2017
    Date Posted: 04.30.2017 03:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521739
    VIRIN: 170406-N-OE749-001
    Filename: DOD_104313234
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Think B4U Post, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    online
    behavior
    Think B4U post

