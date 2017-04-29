Oklahoma Army National Guard air traffic controllers return from the Middle East

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 30 Soldiers with 1st Airfield Operations Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, returned home Saturday, April 29, 2016, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma after being deployed to the Middle East for nearly a year. While deployed, the AOB provided air traffic control and airfield operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.