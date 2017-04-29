Vice President Pence arriving at Langley Air Force Base before heading to the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia for the christening of the newest U.S. Navy attack submarine, the USS Indiana. Footage includes plane arrival, VP Pence meeting with service members and their families, and motorcade departure.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2017 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521715
|VIRIN:
|170429-F-AF248-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104312826
|Length:
|00:10:36
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vice President Pence Arriving at Langley Air Force Base, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT