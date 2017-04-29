(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vice President Pence Arriving at Langley Air Force Base

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Nicolas Myers 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Vice President Pence arriving at Langley Air Force Base before heading to the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia for the christening of the newest U.S. Navy attack submarine, the USS Indiana. Footage includes plane arrival, VP Pence meeting with service members and their families, and motorcade departure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521715
    VIRIN: 170429-F-AF248-001
    Filename: DOD_104312826
    Length: 00:10:36
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Pence Arriving at Langley Air Force Base, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

