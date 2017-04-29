video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vice President Pence arriving at Langley Air Force Base before heading to the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia for the christening of the newest U.S. Navy attack submarine, the USS Indiana. Footage includes plane arrival, VP Pence meeting with service members and their families, and motorcade departure.