    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus' "United We Stand" #StrongEurope Tour of the Baltics from April 22 -28.

    ESTONIA

    04.22.2017

    Video by Joshua Wick 

    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus

    Kicking off the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus' Spring Tour in Tallinn, Estonia, the Soldiers Chorus performed for more than 5,000 people during the televised rock concert called "Veterans' Rock", honoring Estonian military veterans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jay Welborn/Released)

    Learn more about the Band's 2017 Spring Tour here: https://www.army.mil/article/186887

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521705
    VIRIN: 170315-A-SC900-001
    Filename: DOD_104312741
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus' "United We Stand" #StrongEurope Tour of the Baltics from April 22 -28., by Joshua Wick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Estonia
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Band

