Kicking off the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus' Spring Tour in Tallinn, Estonia, the Soldiers Chorus performed for more than 5,000 people during the televised rock concert called "Veterans' Rock", honoring Estonian military veterans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jay Welborn/Released)
Learn more about the Band's 2017 Spring Tour here: https://www.army.mil/article/186887
This work, U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus' "United We Stand" #StrongEurope Tour of the Baltics from April 22 -28., by Joshua Wick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
