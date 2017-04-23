Strengthening Ties

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command visit Djibouti. The purpose of their trip was to reaffirm key U.S. military alliances, engage with strategic partners and discuss cooperative efforts to counter destabilizing activities and defeat extremist organizations.