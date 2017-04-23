(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strengthening Ties

    DJIBOUTI

    04.23.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command visit Djibouti. The purpose of their trip was to reaffirm key U.S. military alliances, engage with strategic partners and discuss cooperative efforts to counter destabilizing activities and defeat extremist organizations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017 08:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521702
    VIRIN: 170423-F-JE861-119
    Filename: DOD_104312678
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Ties, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Africom
    SecDef
    United States Africa Command

    • LEAVE A COMMENT