Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command visit Djibouti. The purpose of their trip was to reaffirm key U.S. military alliances, engage with strategic partners and discuss cooperative efforts to counter destabilizing activities and defeat extremist organizations.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2017 08:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521702
|VIRIN:
|170423-F-JE861-119
|Filename:
|DOD_104312678
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strengthening Ties, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
