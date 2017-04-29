(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    816th EAS in action

    QATAR

    04.29.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan, Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks and Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot missions in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The 816th EAS provides intra-theater transport within Southwest Asia and other locations as directed in support of units engaged in combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 04.29.2017 02:51
    Category: AV Production
    Video ID: 521691
    VIRIN: 170425-F-YC884-0001
    Filename: DOD_104312601
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816th EAS in action, by SrA Jordan Castelan, SSgt Matthew Fredericks and TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    816th EAS
    OIR
    OFS

