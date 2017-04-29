Airmen from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot missions in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The 816th EAS provides intra-theater transport within Southwest Asia and other locations as directed in support of units engaged in combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)
This work, 816th EAS in action, by SrA Jordan Castelan, SSgt Matthew Fredericks and TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
