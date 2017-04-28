(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MV-22 Osprey Trans-Pacific B-roll Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force Darwin

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, Darwin – Four MV-22 Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Marine Rotational Force Darwin 17.2, land in Australia, April 28, 2017. This was the first trans-Pacific flight for the Osprey in history.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521684
    VIRIN: 170428-M-ST621-910
    Filename: DOD_104311898
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 64
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 Osprey Trans-Pacific B-roll Part 2, by Sgt Emmanuel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    service member
    Expeditionary
    Tactical
    Australia
    Australian Defense Force
    MV-22 Osprey
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Aviation
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    Partnership
    Deployment
    Marine Forces Pacific
    Darwin
    MarForPac
    AH-1 Cobra
    ADF
    Northern Territory
    Crisis Response Force
    Theater Security
    MRF-D
    Indo-Pacific
    I MAW
    California Marines
    Marine Rotational Force Darwin 17.2
    Royal Australian Air Force Darwin
    USMC Photography
    Light Marine Attack Helicopter Squadron 367
    I Marine Air Wing
    USMC Photos I Marine Air Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT