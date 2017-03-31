CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (March 31, 2017) U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) senior enlisted leaders dicuss working with coalition partners. Pacom hosted the Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium from March 30 to March 31. The symposium allowed PACOM component senior enlisted leaders a forum discuss various programs for the development of current and future leaders. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Mullen (Released) 170331-N-ON707-008
This work, Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium, by PO2 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
