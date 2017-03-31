(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Mullen 

    U.S. Pacific Command

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (March 31, 2017) U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) senior enlisted leaders dicuss working with coalition partners. Pacom hosted the Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium from March 30 to March 31. The symposium allowed PACOM component senior enlisted leaders a forum discuss various programs for the development of current and future leaders. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Mullen (Released) 170331-N-ON707-008

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521680
    VIRIN: 170331-N-ON707-008
    Filename: DOD_104311810
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Enlisted Leader Symposium, by PO2 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    military
    enlited

