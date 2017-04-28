(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Spring B Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Mary Cochran 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Arlington National Cemetery is our nation’s most hallowed ground. It is the final resting place for more than 400,000 active duty service members, veterans and their families. It is an active cemetery conducting between 27 and 30 funerals each week day. Arlington National Cemetery has been a living memorial to our Nation's heroes for more than 150 years.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521670
    VIRIN: 170428-A-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104311797
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Spring B Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Mary Cochran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Spring
    Military Funerals
    ANC
    Eternal Flame

    • LEAVE A COMMENT