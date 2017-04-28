(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues hiker on Harris Island, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew rescues an injured man from Harris Island, Sitka, Alaska, April 28, 2017.

    The Air Station Sitka helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to Air Station Sitka where he was met by awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Sitka.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 21:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521665
    VIRIN: 170428-G-G0217-0001
    Filename: DOD_104311789
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 84
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues hiker on Harris Island, Alaska, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    alaska
    uscg
    sitka
    coast guard
    harris island

