A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew rescues an injured man from Harris Island, Sitka, Alaska, April 28, 2017.
The Air Station Sitka helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to Air Station Sitka where he was met by awaiting emergency medical services personnel.
U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Sitka.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521665
|VIRIN:
|170428-G-G0217-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104311789
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SITKA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|84
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues hiker on Harris Island, Alaska, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT