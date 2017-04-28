(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Holly Roberts-Davis 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers of Bloomington, Ill., April 28, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Rodgers was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Ga. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 20:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521662
    VIRIN: 170428-F-NW611-475
    Filename: DOD_104311771
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: BLOOMINGTON, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US
    Web Views: 130
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers - Dignified Transfer, by TSgt Holly Roberts-Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    ranger
    Dignified Transfer
    Del
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    army
    AFMAO
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    436 AW
    DT

