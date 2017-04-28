A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers of Bloomington, Ill., April 28, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Rodgers was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Ga. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Public Affairs)
This work, Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers - Dignified Transfer, by TSgt Holly Roberts-Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
