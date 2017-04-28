(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas - Dignified Transfer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Holly Roberts-Davis 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas of Kettering, Ohio, April 28, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Thomas was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Ga. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 20:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521659
    VIRIN: 170428-F-NW611-261
    Filename: DOD_104311747
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US
    Hometown: KETTERING, OH, US
    Web Views: 368
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas - Dignified Transfer, by TSgt Holly Roberts-Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    united states
    dover afb
    dignified transfer
    military
    dover air force base
    army
    afmao
    team dover
    air force mortuary affairs operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT