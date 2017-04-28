(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the MEF

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Robert Alejandre 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Check out what's been happening Around the MEF!!

    For more information follow on the links below!

    Georgian Liaison Team Rotation 6-
    https://www.dvidshub.net/…/georgian-liaison-team-rotation-6…

    Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017-
    https://www.dvidshub.net/…/ship-shore-maneuver-exploration-…

    Retired Marine receives Bronze Star-
    https://www.dvidshub.net/…/retired-marine-receives-bronze-s…

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MEF, by LCpl Robert Alejandre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

