A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team conducts excavation operations in Ratanakiri, Cambodia during an effort to locate Service members unaccounted-for from the Vietnam War March 6 - April 5, 2017. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and to the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn)