    17-1CB

    CAMBODIA

    04.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team conducts excavation operations in Ratanakiri, Cambodia during an effort to locate Service members unaccounted-for from the Vietnam War March 6 - April 5, 2017. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and to the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521644
    VIRIN: 170428-M-ZE445-001
    Filename: DOD_104311354
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: KH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17-1CB, by Sgt Demetrius Munnerlyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

