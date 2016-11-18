(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    28th CAB Soldiers Train at Mid-State Airport

    PHILIPSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2016

    Video by 1st Lt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. soldiers with 28th Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conduct training exercises at Mid-State Airport, November 2016.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2016
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521640
    VIRIN: 170428-Z-IK914-001
    Filename: DOD_104311296
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: PHILIPSBURG, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th CAB Soldiers Train at Mid-State Airport, by 1LT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

