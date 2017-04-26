SMSgt Dave Carr tells us how to donate to the Air Force Assistance Fund.
SMSgt Carr, is from the 11th Space Warning Squadron on Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora Colorado and is the 2017 Instillation Project Officer for the Air Force Assistance Fund.
This work, SMSgt Carr explains donating to the AFAF, by SrA Madison Ratley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
