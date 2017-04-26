SMSgt Carr explains donating to the AFAF

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SMSgt Dave Carr tells us how to donate to the Air Force Assistance Fund.



SMSgt Carr, is from the 11th Space Warning Squadron on Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora Colorado and is the 2017 Instillation Project Officer for the Air Force Assistance Fund.