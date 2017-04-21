Senior Master Sergeant Duane Caudill became the 500,000th CCAF Graduate, and was honored by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521592
|VIRIN:
|170421-F-SH648-398
|Filename:
|DOD_104310843
|Length:
|00:14:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 500,000th CCAF Graduate Ceremony, by SrA Nicholas Humphreys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
