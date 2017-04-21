(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    500,000th CCAF Graduate Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Humphreys 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Senior Master Sergeant Duane Caudill became the 500,000th CCAF Graduate, and was honored by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500,000th CCAF Graduate Ceremony, by SrA Nicholas Humphreys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAF
    CCAF
    500k

