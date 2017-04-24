The New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing Pararescue Team perform an escharotomy, a surgical procedure used to treat full-thickness (third-degree) burns on one of the patients injured in an explosion on board the Motor Vessel Tamar, a 635-foot long commercial cargo ship approximately 1,300 miles east of Cape Cod. April 24, 2017
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521578
|VIRIN:
|170424-Z-F3857-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104310433
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing Pararescue Team perform an escharotomy surgical procedure aboard the Tamar, by Capt. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
