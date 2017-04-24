(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing Pararescue Team perform an escharotomy surgical procedure aboard the Tamar

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2017

    Video by Capt. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    The New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing Pararescue Team perform an escharotomy, a surgical procedure used to treat full-thickness (third-degree) burns on one of the patients injured in an explosion on board the Motor Vessel Tamar, a 635-foot long commercial cargo ship approximately 1,300 miles east of Cape Cod. April 24, 2017 

    Date Taken: 04.24.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521578
    VIRIN: 170424-Z-F3857-004
    Filename: DOD_104310433
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US
    Hometown: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing Pararescue Team perform an escharotomy surgical procedure aboard the Tamar, by Capt. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    New York Air National Guard
    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    PJ
    Pararescue
    106th Rescue Wing
    CRO
    Tamar
    Escharotomy

