    MCIPAC Innovation Lab

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    "We have to put Marines in a position where they can understand technology, where they can leverage it. The Marines who come to the MCIPAC Innovation lab will become better war fighters."
    -Gen. Robert B. Neller, Commandant of the Marines Corps

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 03:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521492
    VIRIN: 170428-M-PC671-986
    Filename: DOD_104309378
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
