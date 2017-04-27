U.S. Forces and the Republic of Korea Air Force conclude Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 03:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521488
|VIRIN:
|170428-F-CM098-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104309245
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 comes to an end, by SSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
