    Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 comes to an end

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Rosales 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Forces and the Republic of Korea Air Force conclude Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 03:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521488
    VIRIN: 170428-F-CM098-001
    Filename: DOD_104309245
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 comes to an end, by SSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Air Force
    Republic of Korea
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Max Thunder 17
    Exercise MAX THUNDER 17

