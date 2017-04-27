The two week exercise Max Thunder 17 comes to an end at Kunsan Air Base, Korea. U.S. Forces and Republic of Korea Air Force pilots flew 881 combat training sorties. Approximately 1,000 U.S. personnel and 500 ROKAF personnel participated in this year's exercise.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 03:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521486
|VIRIN:
|170428-F-CM098-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104309243
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|KR
This work, Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 takeoffs B-Roll 27 Apr 17, by SSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
