U.S. Soldiers with 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a command post exercise in order to test their equipment and Soldiers’ readiness for the further trainings in the Baltic States and Poland. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. Katterbach, Ansbach, Germany, Apr. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 02:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521484
|VIRIN:
|170421-A-EX530-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104309232
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Post Exercise, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT